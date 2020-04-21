Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Bemidji say an inmate at Beltrami County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was accepted into the Beltrami County jail following strict Minnesota Department of Health, Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota DOC guidelines and is currently being quarantined.
Officials say an officer is also being quarantined after what has been termed “a high-risk exposure” during the arrest of the individual.
MDH officials have interviewed the inmate to determine who the inmate may have come into contact within the community prior to their arrest.
No additional details are available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.