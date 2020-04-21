MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday marks the first day of Ramadan — a time when Muslims worldwide participate in fasting, prayer and reflection as a community.

However, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this yearly tradition will look different in 2020.

The City of Minneapolis announced Tuesday that it will allow the call to prayer, known as Adhan, to be broadcast by speaker, five times a day (in accordance with Muslim tradition), in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood during Ramadan. This will allow Muslim residents to pray together while practicing social distancing.

According to a news release, Mayor Jacob Frey allowed the noise permit, while the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) paid for the audio equipment.

The broadcast will be generated from the Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque, where a speaker will be positioned at South Fifth Street and Cedar Avenue. Organizers expect it will reach thousands of residents, from sunrise to shortly after sunset.

“At a time when physical distancing requires we pray apart, it’s incumbent on leaders to create a sense of togetherness where we can,” Mayor Frey said in a statement. “Adhan provides solidarity and comfort – both of which are essential during a time of crisis. As our Muslim community prepares for Ramadan, we hope the broadcast will offer a measure of stability and reassure our entire city that we are all very much in this together.”

“This historic effort to promote religious inclusion – offering the call to prayer in Cedar Riverside Community — will be welcomed by the Muslim community and all those who value diversity and mutual understanding,” CAIR-Minnesota Executive Director Jaylani Hussein added. “The call to prayer will be especially meaningful to the many senior citizens in the Cedar Riverside neighborhood who have been isolated due to the pandemic. It will help them feel more connected to their community and mosque in this sacred month.”