MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department was recently informed that one of their firefighters has tested positive for COVID-19.
After reviewing the information, the Minnesota Department of Health determined no further action was necessary in regard to possible exposure.
Prior to being informed of the diagnosis, the fire department took a number of steps to limit exposure of the virus to other firefighters and the public such as cleaning and disinfecting the stations twice a day, or more as needed, wearing face masks in public and in the fire station common areas, decontaminating equipment after all incidents, and participating in social distancing practices.
