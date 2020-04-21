Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennie-O/Hormel announced Tuesday evening that some employees at their Willmar turkey processing plant have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials did not disclose the exact number of employees, but said they, and anyone they interacted with at the plant, are in self-quarantine. Officials added that all sick employees will receive 100% of their pay and benefits while they recover.
Two Minnesota pork processing plants — JBS in Worthington and Comfrey Farms in Windom — have both temporarily closed due to the outbreak. At least 33 workers at JBS have tested positive, while Comfrey officials have closed down their plant as a preventative measure.
Jennie-O/Hormel officials did not say whether or not they’re considering a temporary closure of the plant to stem a possible outbreak.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.