MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Saints announced Tuesday that their 2020 season has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Directors of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball made the decision to delay the start of the 2020 regular season, which was scheduled for May 19, in order to ensure the safety of fans, players and staff.
The league says it’s aiming for early July as a start date.
“The American Association looks forward to the day when we can safely re-open our stadiums to our fans and provide entertainment and social interaction,” said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. “However, we will not jeopardize the safety of our fans, staff, players, umpires or vendors and will abide by all national and local restrictions when determining if we can open in early July.”
You must log in to post a comment.