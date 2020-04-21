COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, Coronavirus Updates, COVID-19


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday marked the sixth day in a row that Minnesota reported over a 100 new cases of COVID-19, indicating that the virus has not yet peaked in the state. Meanwhile in Washington, President Donald Trump announced Monday night that he’ll sign an executive order to put a temporary ban on immigration.

Here are the latest updates in the COVDI-19 pandemic:

Comments