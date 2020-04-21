Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday marked the sixth day in a row that Minnesota reported over a 100 new cases of COVID-19, indicating that the virus has not yet peaked in the state. Meanwhile in Washington, President Donald Trump announced Monday night that he’ll sign an executive order to put a temporary ban on immigration.
Here are the latest updates in the COVDI-19 pandemic:
- 6 a.m.: Famed quarterback Tom Brady was booted from a Florida park during coronavirus-lockdown workout.
- 5:05 a.m.: Amazon workers across the country are reportedly planning to walk off the job Tuesday in protest of warehouse working conditions. According to a workers rights group, some employees at the Shakopee warehouse might take part in the walk-out.
