Coronavirus In Minnesota: Call To Prayer To Be Broadcasted 5 Times Daily In Minneapolis During Ramadan
The broadcast will be generated from the Dar Al-Hijrah Mosque and organizers expect it will reach thousands of residents, from sunrise to shortly after sunset.
Coronavirus In Minnesota: 'We Couldn’t Be With Mom When She Passed,' Family Loses Mother To COVID-19
The Trautmanns say they are thankful for the caregivers at Mt. Olivet Careview Home and all the others who are endangering their own health.
Minnesota Vikings To Host Virtual Happy Hour For 2020 NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings are bringing fans a virtual experience with this year's NFL draft, which kicks off Thursday.
Coronavirus Update: St. Paul Saints, American Association To Postpone Start Of 2020 Season
The St. Paul Saints announced Tuesday that their 2020 season has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFL Mock Draft Round-Up: What Should Vikings Do With Two First Round Picks?
The Vikings hold the 22nd and 25th pick in the first round. Here's who the experts think they should take.
Harrison Smith, Christian Ponder Vikings' Best, Worst First-Round Picks Of Last Decade
Gauging NFL Draft picks, even first-rounders, isn't a perfect science, as safety Harrison Smith and former quarterback Christian Ponder reveal.
Easy Vegetarian Ideas For Your Next Quarantine Dinner
Easy vegetarian dinner ideas to make while social distancing at home.
Quarantine Baking: How To Make Your Own Sourdough Starter
Looking to take up a new hobby during quarantine? Try your hand at sourdough for a delicious baking experience!
Easy Easter Recipe Ideas for A Low-Stress, If Coronavirus Altered, Sunday Dinner
Check out these easy recipes for your Easter Sunday dinner.
Matzo Crack Is Peak Passover: But What Is It?
Matzo crack is a Passover revelation the entire family will devour. It’s simple to make with endless recipe combinations via pantry ingredients you probably have on hand.
Quarantine Kitchen: See What The Pros Are Cooking During Coronavirus Social Distancing
See what the pros are cooking while safely social distancing at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus Home Tips: How To Stay Calm, Well-Fed And Healthy During The COVID-19 Outbreak
Stay safe, well-fed and mentally healthy with this at-home tips from CBS sister site Chowhound.
Coronavirus Updates: The Latest COVID-19 Headlines From April 21, 2020
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Good Question
Why Does Wisconsin Have More Cases OF COVID-19 Than Minnesota?
On Thursday, Minnesota reported it now has 1,192 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Wisconsin’s confirmed cases now stand at 3,875. For the past two weeks, Wisconsin has consistently reported twice the cases as Minnesota.
Ikea Meatballs At Home
April 21, 2020 at 5:00 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —
Click here to learn how to make Ikea’s famous Swedish meatballs at home.
