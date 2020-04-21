MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings are bringing fans a virtual experience with this year’s NFL draft, which kicks off Thursday.
The 2020 NFL draft is fully online this year due to the cancellation of all public events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vikings will host a virtual happy hour on Friday — day two of the draft. The social hour will give fans a chance to interact with their favorite Vikings analysts, players and influencers on the team’s website and various social media platforms.
In this year’s first round draft selections, the Vikings have No. 22 and No. 25 picks. The team also has one second round pick and two third round picks.
🚨 #VikingsDraft Virtual Happy Hour presented by @MillerLite 🚨
Join us Friday afternoon for an exclusive live-streamed social hour that will give you a chance to interact and celebrate with your favorite Vikings analysts, players and influencers.
📰: https://t.co/FgOKOqXKYO pic.twitter.com/CuuD7cgkbi
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 21, 2020
Miller Lite will also be giving away draft boxes to 50 fans who are 21 years and older — which includes a portable cooler filled with cups and gear, a limited edition Vikings 2020 NFL draft hat and autographed memorabilia. It will be delivered to 45 randomly-selected season ticket holders, and the remaining five draft boxes will be given away throughout the week on Vikings social platforms.
Through the first three rounds of the draft, 15 Vikings fans will be live-streamed into the team’s virtual inner circle and will be shown behind Commissioner Roger Goodell cheering on the Vikings when Minnesota is on the clock.
