MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last weekend, the overall box office take in the U.S. was under $2,000. A year ago this coming weekend, it was $526,831,980.
President Trump has called for movie theaters to reopen in the first phase of the national plan under strict social distancing protocol.
There is no date set for theaters to reopen yet in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
However, theaters are already thinking about how that reopening will go. In a report in Deadline, theater chains are said to be looking at checkerboard seating, where people don’t have anyone too close. They’re also focusing on cleanliness.
