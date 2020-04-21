MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities church is working to make kindness go viral through a new community bingo game.
Waite Park Church in northeast Minneapolis says the goal is to supply Southern Anoka County Assistance (SACA) Food Shelf with 10,000 pounds of food through an online game of Viral Kindness Bingo.
Community members can earn a successful bingo by completing acts of kindness in their neighborhoods, from picking up trash on their block, to sewing a mask for a front line worker or even just by getting take out from a local restaurant.
For each bingo, Waite Park Church will donate $1, up to $1,000. According to church officials, $1 can purchase 10 pounds of food for SACA.
The kindness bingo game costs nothing to play. Those interested in participating can post their completed card on Instagram or Facebook along with the hashtag #ViralKindnessMN or email their card to office@waiteparkchurch.org.
All are welcome and encouraged to play the game. According to staff, the church recently had a card turned in from Alabama.
You must log in to post a comment.