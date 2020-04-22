COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dakota County Sheriff’s office says 9-year-old Carter Nicolai has died after an ATV accident Tuesday evening in Randolph.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m., and assisted an off-duty nurse and a firefighter who were trying to save the boy’s life after a passerby found him unresponsive underneath the flipped ATV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the accident happened while Nicolai was driving a smaller ATV over dirt piles in a lot near his home.

