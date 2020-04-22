



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota saw its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 fatalities Wednesday as officials reported 19 additional deaths connected to the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s death toll is now at 179. Meanwhile, the state’s number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped Wednesday to 2,721, up 154 from Tuesday.

Since the outbreak began in Minnesota early last month, more than 49,000 people have been tested for the respiratory illness, which first appeared in Wuhan, China, last year.

Currently, 240 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 107 in intensive care beds — down 10 from Tuesday.

About half of the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation, health officials say.

For most who get COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

The novel coronavirus has hit Minnesota’s long-term care facilities particularly hard.

On Tuesday, health officials said that 113 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths were connected to long-term care facilities. (A list of all the long-term care facilities with at least one COVID-19 case can be found here.)

Minnesota remains under a stay-at-home order until May 4. Gov. Tim Walz has said that there needs to be more testing and contact tracing before more of the state’s economy can reopen.

Walz told reporters this week that even if the stay-at-home order is lifted next month, business won’t return to normal as Minnesotans will continue to practice social distancing amid the pandemic.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.