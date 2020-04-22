Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Comfrey Farm Prime Pork in Windom has temporarily closed after at least one employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The company said it would be closed until Friday while it does a “deep clean sanitization” and sets up more in-plant preventive measures.
The Star Tribune reports the company did not say how many Prime Pork workers had been diagnosed. The company employs 650 and is owned by Star Tribune owner Glen Taylor, who also owns the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.
Prime Pork expects most employees to be back at work Friday, but production of some pork products will be suspended until the week of May 4.
