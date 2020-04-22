MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 911 dispatchers are helping protect first responders unlike ever before.

Because the novel coronavirus is the top priority at Hennepin County Dispatch Center, for call dispatchers like Cindy Galland, a report about a stolen car comes with additional questions; she asks questions about fevers and symptoms in order to make sure first responders are not responding to a call which would put them in unnecessarily risky situations.

“We may be asking additional questions so if you could just be patient with us and answer those questions, we will get help to you as soon as possible,” she said.

Work inside the dispatch center is also looking different.

Supervisors are working 12-hour shifts to reduce the number of people in the building at the same time. They have permanent keyboards and seat assignments that reduce movement throughout the space as they answer calls.

“Our dispatchers, we are changing their lives just like anyone right now, and they are true sports. They understand the job they got into and they have to make these changes. They are not easy ones to make,” said Tony Martin, the Emergency Communications Director at Hennepin County.

While much of the world works from home, dispatchers like Cindy are reporting for duty.

“It is our duty. This is what we agreed to do when we took this job. We knew that it was a job that we could never work remotely from home so we are happy to do it,” Galland said.

Even though their call volume is down 25-50%, their jobs are as important as ever. Martin said if a staff member was to contract COVID-19, they would shut down the Hennepin County call center and move to a backup center in Golden Valley.