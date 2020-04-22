Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul City Council is urging a hospital to change its scrubs policy after hearing from nurses on WCCO.
United Hospital nurses told WCCO earlier this week they wanted to wear surgical scrubs, saying they provided better protection than the uniforms issued by the hospital.
At the time, Allina told WCCO it was against their uniform policy.
READ MORE: Nurse Wins Fight To Live In Parked RV To Protect Family After Neighbor Complaint
The new city council resolution calls for the hospital to address the nurses’ concerns and provide them the highest level of protection.
Wednesday night, Allina said it has limited quantities of hospital-provided scrubs and will look at ways to support staff.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.