MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — SNAP aid for families experiencing food insecurity in Minnesota will increase, due to the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The state will receive $55 million in funding, which will provide assistance to 250,000 Minnesotans.
The emergency funding will go to the 134,000 households which did not receive the maximum amount of nutrition assistance in March or April. Those households which already receive the maximum amount in SNAP benefits do not qualify for the aid.
Though the supplemental assistance will vary by household, the monthly assistance amounts to an average of $149. A family of four which normally receives $497 a month, for example, would be given the supplemental $149, bringing their benefit total to $646.
SNAP recipients do not need to do anything extra to qualify for the aid; it will be added directly to their EBT cards.
SNAP offers monthly food benefits based on a household’s income, expenses, and the number of people. For more information on SNAP eligibility, click here.
