MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A local juice company is sending care packages to medical workers on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
So Good So You, which is based in Minneapolis, says it’s donated care packages with its immune-boosting juice shots to medical workers at a dozen Minnesota hospitals, including the Mayo Clinic, Regions Hospital and Children’s Hospitals in the Twin Cities.
“[The shots] help strengthen the immune system,” co-founders Rita Katona and Eric Hall told WCCO This Morning, adding: “It’s more than just helping [the workers] stay healthy, it’s making certain they feel supported and remembered.”
The company is also looking to support medical workers across the country during this trying time. It’s asking the community to nominate ER and ICU workers in hard-hit areas, such as New York and Detroit, to receive “Healthcare Hero” support packages.
To nominate workers, people can message So Good So You on Instagram. The company will include personalized notes in each care package, as well as thank you notes from its team.
In addition to sending out support packages, So Good So You says it’s also expanded hiring at its southeast Minneapolis facility to temporarily employ those who’ve been furloughed amid the pandemic.
