MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, health officials reported 17 more COVID-19 fatalities in Minnesota, bringing the state’s death toll to 160. Meanwhile, the state also its daily number of new cases dip below 100 for the first time in nearly a week.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:
- 7:54 a.m.: Delta Air Lines says it lost $534 million in the first quarter. The airline also warned that revenue during the next quarter will plummet by 90% compared with last year.
- 7:16 a.m.: The White Earth Nation says its 152nd annual Celebration and Powwow will be postponed. It was initially slated for June.
- 6:21 a.m.: Lord Fletcher’s on Lake Minnetonka announces it’s giving away 500 meals this Sunday to workers in the hospitality industry.
- 6 a.m.: In a show of support for health care workers, Xcel Energy utility trucks gathered to flash their lights in front of Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
- 4:15 a.m.: Health officials in California say the first COVID-19 death in the U.S. came weeks earlier than previously thought.
