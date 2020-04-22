COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, health officials reported 17 more COVID-19 fatalities in Minnesota, bringing the state’s death toll to 160. Meanwhile, the state also its daily number of new cases dip below 100 for the first time in nearly a week.

Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:

