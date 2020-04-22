Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, health officials reported 17 more COVID-19 fatalities in Minnesota, bringing the state’s death toll to 160. Meanwhile, the state also saw its daily number of new cases dip below 100 for the first time in nearly a week.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:
- 12:09 p.m.: Rep. Omar leads letter calling for protections for refugees, asylees and other immigrants in next COVID-19 relief package.
- 11:58 a.m.: Sen. Klobuchar, colleagues announce legislation to expand national service programs to respond to the pandemic.
- 11:11 a.m.: Gov. Walz is set to make a significant announcement on COVID-19 testing this afternoon.
- 11 a.m.: MDH reports 2,721 cases of COVID-19 across the state and an additional 19 deaths, the highest single-day total yet reported.
- 10:45 a.m.: The owner of Folly Coffee, a Twin Cities coffee roaster, is running 1K for each bag of coffee purchased.
- 9:41 a.m.: Tyson Foods says that due to the outbreak it has suspended operations at an Iowa plant critical to the nation’s pork supply.
- 9:32 a.m.: According to reports, the Minnesota Republican Party is moving its state convention online due to COVID-19 concerns.
- 8:45 a.m.: Minnesota is receiving about $55 million in emergency SNAP aid through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
- 8:31 a.m.: The FDA announces that it has authorized the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19.
- 7:54 a.m.: Delta Air Lines says it lost $534 million in the first quarter. The airline also warned that revenue during the next quarter will plummet by 90% compared with last year.
- 7:16 a.m.: The White Earth Nation says its 152nd annual Celebration and Powwow will be postponed. It was initially slated for June.
- 6:21 a.m.: Lord Fletcher’s on Lake Minnetonka announces it’s giving away 500 meals this Sunday to workers in the hospitality industry.
- 6 a.m.: In a show of support for health care workers, Xcel Energy utility trucks gathered to flash their lights in front of Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
- 4:15 a.m.: Health officials in California say the first COVID-19 death in the U.S. came weeks earlier than previously thought.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
