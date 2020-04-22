Comments
There’s a lot happening in Minnesota this Earth Day.
The Mall of America has partnered with Spark-Y, a nonprofit that empowers youth through hands-on education in sustainability and entrepreneurship. Learn more about that here.
Additionally, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is inviting residents to participate in this year’s Do-It-Yourself Minneapolis Earth Day Clean-Up. Read more about that here.
Also, Minnesotans are invited to the Science Museum of Minnesota for social distance-friendly activities and learning opportunities on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. For details, click here.
