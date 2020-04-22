MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two more people have been arrested in connection to the grisly murder of a missing woman in northwestern Minnesota.
The Moorhead Police Department says that a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Moorhead, were booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of accessory to murder in the death of 19-year-old Dystynee Avery.
Avery was reported missing earlier this month, and the man she had been staying with is charged with killing her. Ethan Broad, 27, faces one count of second-degree murder.
Investigators say Broad admitted to killing Avery in his Moorhead apartment, dismembering her body in his garage and disposing of the body in the complex’s dumpsters.
According to a criminal complaint, investigators spoke with two people who both said that Broad told them that he had killed Avery and cut up her body. It’s unclear if these were the two people arrested.
Moorhead police say the investigation into Avery’s death is still on-going.
