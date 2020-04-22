MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Tuesday afternoon, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a woman stranded on a pier on the Mississippi River.
At 1:25 p.m., the father of a 29-year-old woman called 911 to report his daughter was stranded on one of the pillars under the Ford Parkway Bridge.
According to the caller, his daughter had climbed the bridge to go fishing by herself, but then was stranded and could not get back to shore. She had managed to call out to someone on shore, who was able to contact her father, who then called 911.
“This was a dangerous situation for both the stranded citizen and first responders,” said Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher. “The high water levels and strong current combined with the close proximity to the lock and dam that had a near 20 foot drop made this rescue very challenging.
Officials responded to the call with a twin-engine Metal Shark boat in order to manage the high, fast-moving water. They were also assisted by the St. Paul Fire Department and the University of Minnesota Rowing Club.
Once they completed the rescue, they determined the woman was not in need of further medical care; she was reunited with her father.
Fletcher reminded boaters to be careful near the river. “Water levels are higher than normal,” he said. “The fast moving waters of April also contain additional hazards of tree limbs and debris.”
