MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you feeling closer with your family as you stay at home?
A new survey by MumPoll of British parents shows that 4 in 5 say their families have formed an even closer bond during this time.
The survey states: “The survey finds that half of families are getting together to play board games and make puzzles. These can be a fun and competitive way to bring the family together for a few hours. Another 30% say they’ve formed book clubs and read together.”
Another benefit the survey notes is that more people are reporting their kids being more community-minded as a result of the pandemic, with about three in four offering to get groceries or run errands for their neighbors.
