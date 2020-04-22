MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From more than 150 years, the Anishinaabe people have gathered in northwestern Minnesota for an annual powwow celebration. However, this year’s festivities are postponed due to concerns over COVID-19.
The White Earth Nation , the state’s largest and most populous reservation, announced Monday night that its 152nd annual June Celebration and Powwow is being postponed and possibly canceled. The nation says its business committee and emergency operations team concluded that the postponement was necessary to keep people safe amid the pandemic.
“Five hundred years ago, our Anishinaabe ancestors had no chance to win the smallpox battle. We, here and now, have a very good chance to win the COVID-19 battle,” said Dr. Carson Gardner, of the White Earth Health Department, in a statement. “We should not squander that chance—our ancestors’ sacrifices made it possible for us, their descendants, to have that choice now.”
The White Earth Nation says it’ll reassess the situation in June and conclude whether or not this year’s powwow will be canceled outright.
