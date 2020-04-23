



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The new normal for Brandon Cole is cleaning and disinfecting his St. Paul barber shop. Privilege Barber Lounge has been shut down since mid-March. His empty seats means no money coming in.

“I applied for everything and everything in the state of Minnesota, the business loan, the PPP, the paper check, everything. And I have not been denied, I just haven’t heard anything back,” Cole said.

He says he is encouraged now that barbers, stylists and other independent contractors can apply for unemployment.

“Being that we’re self-employed, it’s a lot of more work that we got to do as far as proving our income and sending paperwork,” he said.

Damen Johnson owns Grooming House in St. Paul, and hopes financial assistance comes through soon. He’s also watching what happens in Georgia, where barber shops and salons can open for business on Friday.

“It will be definitely interesting to see how they handle it,” Johnson said.

Cole organized a Zoom meeting with 38 other area barbers to discuss how they should operate moving forward.

“At the end of this, we’re all going to try and get together and not form a union, but something in a sense of we all put our money together so if something like this happens again, we could all get paid from it, we could all help each other out, and kick in with bills, over-head shops,” Cole said.

When they reopen, Privilege and other shops may limit how many barbers can work in the shop at the same time. Also, no more walk ins will be allowed. It will be appointments only to keep people at a safe distance.

