MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based Hormel Foods says it’s giving more than $10 million in bonuses to its food plant workers who are showing up every day amid COVID-19 pandemic and working to keep the food supply chain running.

The company, which is headquartered in Austin, announced Thursday that it’s adding $7 million in additional bonuses on top of the $4 million it gave to front-line workers this month.

In total, full-time Hormel plant workers will get $800 in special bonus pay and part-time workers will get $300. The first round of checks went out this month; the second round will go out in early July.

“As we recognize heroes during this time, we pay tribute to our health care workers and first responders, but we shouldn’t forget the millions of people who are showing up and working hard to keep our food supply chain running,” said Jim Snee, the president and CEO of Hormel Foods, in a statement. “They should be recognized for the heroic and purposeful work they are doing and they have our most sincere appreciation and gratitude.”

Along with the extra pay for front-line workers, Hormel says it’s invested millions of dollars in facility improvements, including enhancements to personal protective equipment, temperature screenings and plant redesigns for social distancing.

The company says that the majority of its production facilities, of which there are more than 30, have not been affected by COVID-19. Still, the company has closed plants in Illinois and Kansas due to the novel coronavirus. Employees at the closed plants are not losing any pay or benefits, the company says.