MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several Minnesota organizations are working together to donate bicycles to workers performing essential jobs in the Twin Cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tia Martinson, of Free Bikes For Kids, told WCCO This Morning on Thursday that her organization has partnered with Allina Health, Quality Bike Products and Slow Roll Twin Cities to give away bikes to workers still on the job as the novel coronavirus spreads in the state.
“What we know how to do is give bikes away, so we are gonna give bikes to folks who are working or might not otherwise have access,” Martinson said.
The bikes not only provide a means of transportation, they also offer riders the ability to get outdoor exercise during a time when gyms are closed and going outside at all requires practicing social distancing.
According to Martinson, the idea to give bikes away to essential workers came from Seth Nesselhuf, the director community and sustainability at Quality Bike Products. He saw an article from the Washington D.C. area where organizations were giving bikes to essential workers.
“He called me up, and he was like, ‘Could we do anything like that?’” Martinson said. “I was like, ‘Boy, I bet you we can.'”
Those who want to donate bikes or otherwise help in the effort can click here.
