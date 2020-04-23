MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target says its online sales have surged to record-breaking levels this month, making up for a drop in in-store sales as many Americans are under stay-at-home orders.
The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Thursday that its digital sales are up more than 275% this month while its in-person sales are down by figures in the mid-teens. Still, total month-to-date sales are up more than 5%.
Target says in-store sales began to drop in the middle of March, when many states — including Minnesota — were put under stay-at-home orders. Prior to that, the company had seen a surge in both digital and in-person sales as the COVID-19 outbreak was beginning to change American life.
In demand were home essentials, groceries and appliances. Meanwhile, declines were reported for the company’s clothing brands.
Target also announced Thursday that it’s expanding its $2 an hour temporary wage increase for frontline workers until the end of May. Also extended is the 30-day paid leave policy for team members who are 65 and older or who have underlying health conditions.
The wage increase and paid leave policy were announced last month as part of the company’s $300 million investment in its frontline workers.
You must log in to post a comment.