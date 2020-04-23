MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the Stay At Home Order in place, man’s best friend is getting more attention than ever.

“I have many days and I can just sit and hug her. It’s nice to have er around and helps us too,” said dog owner Pam Williams.

“I love it. It gives you a reason to go to the dog park every day,” said dog owner Debbie Nagengast.

However, a visit to the vet is inevitable. And when dogs and cats arrive at Paws and Claws Pet Hospital in Maple Grove, their owners have to wait outside.

“It’s taking longer to do appointments right now and seeing sick pets because we are doing the curbside pick-up. Everything is taking longer,” said Dr. Robert Melco.

Melco said veterinarians and vet assistants also need personal protective equipment, but when it comes to getting those things, they’ve found themselves on a short leash. Gowns and certain disinfectants are hard to come by, as they deal with new worries.

Veterinarians say a lack of pet grooming is actually becoming an issue. Pet groomers are deemed nonessential right now and that’s led to health problems for some animals.

Ear and skin infections are now a concern. So is a lack of nail trimming.

“That hook gets caught in carpeting easier and they can rip a nail off. A simple nail trimming has become a medical case,” said Melco.

One thing Melco isn’t worried about, however, is COVID-19 becoming an issue for pets. Two New York City house cats recently tested positive for COVID-19. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m not going to be a big believe that animals can really come down with this and potentially spread it. That’s what I feel,” he said.