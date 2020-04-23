MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A local couple celebrated their 63rd anniversary this past Sunday through the window of their assisted living facility.
Jack and Diane Strickland both live at the Ackerberg Family Sholom West Campus. Jack is a resident at the Knollwood Place Apartments and Diane is on hospice at the Roitenberg Family Assisted Living residence.
The couple met at church back in Salt Lake City, where they were both born and raised.
They’ve had quite an adventurous life together, traveling for 10 years after retirement and volunteering for groups like Mobile Missionary Assitance Program and Rio Grande Bible Institute.
Now with Diane on hospice during the COVID-19 pandemic, the two had to commemorate this year’s milestone a little different, but it didn’t make the day any less special.
Jack and Diane have three children, nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The couple tells WCCO-TV they were very glad they were able to have an anniversary celebration even if it was through a pane of glass.
