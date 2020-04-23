Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — HealthPartners on Thursday announced that it is waiving member costs for all Virtuwell visits through the end of May to provide members with a safe, cost-free option to get care.
The company says starting April 20, all Virtuwell visit costs through May 31 will be waived. A standard Virtuwell visit costs $49.
“As part of our continued effort to support our members in getting needed care during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are further increasing access to telehealth services by waiving member cost share for Virtuwell visits,” said Jim Eppel, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at HealthPartners.
HealthPartners and researchers at the University of Minnesota also recently created a mobile app that provides users with information about the health of their neighborhood to help them avoid potential COVID-19 hotspots.
To learn more about the SafeDistance app click here.
