MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Thursday signed emergency regulations for congregate care facilities, which are being struck hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The regulations, which are effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday, will affect 230 facilities in the city.
The emergency regulation provides guidance on regulating congregate care facilities in Minneapolis. Thirty-two of the city’s 35 deaths due to COVID-19 have occurred in congregate care settings, like nursing homes.
The new regulations include limiting entry to strictly employees and medical personnel, suspending communal dining/activities, requiring all staff to wear face coverings at all times, symptom screenings for all, and more.
MORE: A full list of the regulations can be found here.
