MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that Minnesota should be able to test 20,000 people per day for COVID-19 through a partnership involving the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota. This increase in capability should ensure that every person in the state with symptoms of the novel coronavirus gets a test, officials say.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines:
- 7:34 a.m.: Another 4.4 million U.S. workers have filed for unemployment, bringing the total number of jobless Americans to 26 million since the start of the outbreak.
- 6:40 a.m.: According to a CBS News poll, more than 60% of Americans are worried that states will open up too fast and that the coronavirus outbreak will get worse.
- 5:45 a.m.: The U.S. death toll is nearing 47,000 and still climbing fast. Researchers say that fatalities in the country could hit 50,000 this weekend.
