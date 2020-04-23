MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile male suspect is now in custody after a shooting in Elko New Market.
On March 31 at around 4:15 p.m., gunshots were reported near the End Zone Bar & Grill, located on the 10400 block of 260th Street East.
Authorities say an investigation has revealed the shooting was the result of an attempted narcotics exchange that involved a boy from Robbinsdale. While responding, officers were informed by Northfield police that a person in their jurisdiction reported to be a victim in the reported shooting.
The boy was arrested on April 16.
The boy, who has not been identified, has been charged in Scott County District Court. He faces felony charges of drive-by shooting, first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
“The safety of our community is a priority, and we are pleased to have made an arrest,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “We take violent crimes very seriously, and we are grateful nobody was harmed in this incident.”
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Elko New Market Police Department, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Northfield Police Department in this investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.