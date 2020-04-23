MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — HealthPartners announced Thursday the organization’s plan to reduce overall compensation for salaried leaders in 2020 to manage financial challenges due to COVID-19.
President and CEO of HealthPartners Andrea Walsh will take a pay cut by 40% and compensation for leaders across the organization will be reduced by up to 30%.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges, ones we couldn’t have imagined just a few months ago,” Walsh said in a statement. “We’re addressing the challenges and staying focused on our top priority – the health and safety of our patients, members and colleagues.”
HealthPartners also expects to furlough roughly 10% of its workforce in areas where the organization has stopped, slowed, or deferred work temporarily — furloughed employees will continue to gain health benefits. The organization is also putting a hold on hiring, and will be eliminating open positions — except for urgent or critical needs.
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
You must log in to post a comment.