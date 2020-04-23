



The Minnesota Vikings have added two players to their roster following the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. First, they selected LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Then, following a trade back with the San Francisco 49ers, the Vikings selected TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney at No. 31 overall.

Wide receiver was a need for the team following the Stefon Diggs trade earlier this offseason. Jefferson, a two-year starter for the Tigers, broke out in 2019 posting 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns en route to a national championship victory.

The 6’1″ 202-pound junior impressed at the NFL Combine with a 4.43 time in the 40-yard dash. He worked best out of the slot for the Tigers, so it will be interesting to see how the Vikings offense splits those slot reps between Jefferson and established veteran Adam Thielen.

Corner was also a need for the team after they saw each of their top three walk in free agency this spring. Gladney saw time in all four years for the Horned Frogs after red-shirting as a freshman in 2015. In his time in Fort Worth, Gladney racked up 146 tackles, six for loss, and five interceptions.

The Vikings now have 12 more picks to make over the course of the final two days of the draft thanks to the trade with San Francisco. They will next be on the clock Friday night with the 58th overall pick when the second round begins.

