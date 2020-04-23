Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota communities across the state are receiving funds from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to combat an invasive beetle that’s killing ash trees.
Collectively, 25 communities from Bemidji to Rochester will receive nearly $1 million among two grants from the DNR for tree inventories, management plans, ash removal, and tree planting.
The grants will enhance Minnesota’s effort against the emerald ash borer (EAB) — helping cities build preparedness and coordinate a collective response.
“These funds will help front line communities prepare for EAB,” said Emma Schultz, community forest project specialist with the DNR. “And in areas where the beetle is established, this funding is important to manage ash and diversify urban tree canopies.”
EAB has been confirmed in 23 Minnesota counties. To see where EAB has been confirmed, visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s interactive map.
