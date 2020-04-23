Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Senior LinkAge Line, at 1-800-333-2433, is a free service from the Metropolitan Area Agency On Aging. Trained information specialists answer your call and work to understand your needs and connect you to services that support them.
