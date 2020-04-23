MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Chippewa County say an inmate at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility is back in custody after escaping Thursday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 1:15 p.m. after an inmate was seen running south and east away from the prison.
It was later reported that the prisoner was seen getting into a black Toyota and was driving toward 50th Avenue at 160th Street.
Officials say shortly after deputies located the vehicle and attempted to make a stop but the suspect vehicle’s speed increased. The sheriff’s office said several other deputies responded and the suspect eventually came to a stop.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as the escaped prisoner and he was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said. Officials say the Toyota was later reported stolen by the owner.
You must log in to post a comment.