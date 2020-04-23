Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officers are investigating after finding a 62-year-old man dead Thursday morning in a road ditch in Norway Lake Township.
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, they responded at about 10:23 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive man near 292nd Avenue Northwest, just north of Sunburg.
When officers arrived, the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Through investigation, officials believe the man was turkey hunting and a firearm was recovered, but was not involved. Officials believe the death appeared to be of a natural cause.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. This case is under investigation by the Kandiyohi County Sheriffs’s Office.
