Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today, ironically, is Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today, ironically, is Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day.
This year, basically every day has turned into that very holiday, with many parents now working from home, and kids learning from home. Arguably, in this era, the people who are probably doing more learning from sharing workspace with their kids are the parents.
The holiday got its start in the early ’90s as “Take Our Daughters To Work Day,” until boys were also invited to peer into the workplace with parents about a decade later.
The day’s official website contains a number of resources for making the most of the event during the coronavirus outbreak.
You must log in to post a comment.