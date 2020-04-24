Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have added offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland from the Boise State Broncos to their roster following the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Cleveland Rocks
Welcome to Minnesota, @Ezra508! pic.twitter.com/smbcv9lI0F
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 25, 2020
On Thursday, the Vikings selected LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the draft. Then, following a trade back with the San Francisco 49ers, the Vikings selected TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney at No. 31 overall.
