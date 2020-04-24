MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka Police Department says a female suspect is in custody and a male victim is injured after a stabbing at an apartment Friday morning.
According to police, officers were dispatched at 10 a.m. to an apartment complex on 550 Greenhaven Road on a report of a male bleeding and yelling for help in the eight-unit apartment’s hallway.
Upon arrival, officers located the male victim, who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, officers learned that the female suspect had barricaded herself in an apartment.
All apartment residents were evacuated, a perimeter was established and local SWAT teams responded to contain the situation. Negotiators were able to establish phone contact with the suspect.
After 3 hours, the suspect voluntarily surrendered and was taken into custody.
There are no safety concerns for the public at this time.
