MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old Roseville man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back on Wednesday.
Jahree Mashoun Walker faces two counts of second-degree assault for his involvement.
Law enforcement says that they used cell phone video and witness accounts to discover there had been an altercation involving six to eight people in a parking lot. Then, two shots were fired and the groups fled the scene in separate vehicles.
According to a news release, Roseville police officers received a report of shots fired in the 2700 block of Rice Street, just before 9 p.m. Soon after, Ramsey County deputies received a call saying a female had been shot in the back. The 21-year-old was taken to a local hospital. Her injuries are being described as non-life threatening.
Later, Walker was arrested without incident at a nearby apartment. The release says law enforcement executed search warrants and located his pants, which had a 9 mm cartridge in the pocket. Detectives say they also found the gun used in the shooting at a nearby apartment.
Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7008 — or submit a tip by clicking here.
