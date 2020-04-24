Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Essentia Health has expanded its testing criteria to include all patients who show symptoms of COVID-19, effective immediately.
Previously, testing was limited to specific groups of people — such as first responders, health care workers, patients over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. But that will change as Gov. Walz calls for health care providers to ramp up capacity to as many as 20,000 tests per day statewide.
You can click here for a list of Essential Health’s current testing sites. These sites are only for patients who have first received a medical order for testing through an E-Visit or the COVID-19 hotline at (833) 494-0836.
