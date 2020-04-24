



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases surged above 3,000 Friday as health officials reported a daily high of 243 more cases and 21 more fatalities.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the state has now confirmed 3,185 cases of the novel coronavirus since early March. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 221, following two back-to-back days with more than 20 fatalities reported.

The majority of the COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have been in long-term care facilities, particularly those housing seniors. One care facility in the north metro, St. Therese of New Hope, has seen 12 patients at its senior care campus die of complications due to the virus.

For most who get COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, as it can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia.

Even so, more than half of those who’ve tested positive for the disease in Minnesota — 1,594 people — have recovered and no longer require isolation, health officials say.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in the state last month, nearly 54,000 people have been tested for the disease. In recent days, the number of tests completed in private and state-run labs has increased to more than 2,000 tests a day.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tim Walz announced a plan that would increase the state’s testing capacity to around 20,000 tests a day, enough for any Minnesotan showing symptoms to get a test.

The number of cases in the state is expected to spike as testing capabilities increase. In a press conference Thursday, Walz told reporters that the state hasn’t seen its peak yet.

“The hardest days are ahead,” he said. “The climb is still there.”

Minnesota remains under a stay-at-home order until May 4, although the governor said that restrictions could be eased next week for businesses that don’t involve direct contact with customers.

According to Walz, these businesses could possibly reopen Monday, given that they provide plans on how they will maintain social distancing. The measure could send up to 100,000 Minnesotans back to work, the governor said.

The state’s stay-at-home order was designed to buy time for the state’s health care system to prepare for an expected surge in cases. The governor said Thursday that he’ll soon make a decision on whether or not to extend the order through May.

