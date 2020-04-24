MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Going for a run this weekend? You can make those miles go even further thanks to the folks behind the Twin Cities Marathon.
Run for All is a three-day virtual run. Make a pledge online then go on a run Friday through Sunday.
All the money raised will be donated to Feeding the Frontline Minnesota, providing meals from local restaurants to health care workers and first responders.
While donations are not required to participate, participants are encouraged to pledge a dollar or more per mile.
Safety is always top priority. More people are walking or running outside because the virus has shut down gyms.
Event organizers suggest wearing bright or reflective clothing and to think of it as defensive running. Assume cars don’t see you.
Run or walk against traffic if there are no sidewalks. Experts also encourage runners to wear a face mask because you breathe harder so more droplets are released.
And stay six feet apart, per social distancing guidelines.
