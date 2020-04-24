



As some businesses are allowed to reopen starting next week, there are questions about the rights employees have if they feel unsafe.

Larry Schaefer, the owner and president of employment and discrimination law firm Schaefer Halleen, says he’s received several calls from workers worried about returning to work.

“There are a lot of folks that are petrified,” Schaefer said.

He says businesses are required by law to provide a safe work environment. In the age of COVID-19, he fears that can be tricky to guarantee.

Schaefer’s advice to workers who may be uncomfortable is to “document very clearly for the employer in writing why they’re concerned about going back to work, whether there’s not adequate protections or whether they don’t know about those protections.”

Schaefer says there could be grounds for a workers compensation claim if an employee contracts the virus. But even though some businesses can go back to work next week, it doesn’t mean they will.

“I have not come across one [of our member businesses] yet that is planning to open as early as Monday,” said Jonathan Weinhagen, the president and CEO of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber.

Weinhagen says many companies will continue to work from home at least through early May when the current Stay-At-Home order expires.

After that, he still says the workplace will likely take baby steps to get back to normal.

“Stagger the days that people are in the office,” Weinhagen said. “I think it’s going to be a while before we go back to people sitting right next to each other in meetings and office environments.”

Gov. Tim Walz’s gradual reopening strategy includes requiring businesses to have a preparedness plan to keep workers safe, and to do health screenings of employees.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.