MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that schools in Minnesota will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. Meanwhile, on the national level, federal officials say that 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total number of out-of-work Americans to 26 million since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 7:15 a.m.: A large-scale human trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine has begun in England.
- 6 a.m.: Joe Biden predicts President Donald Trump will try to push back November’s general election in an effort to help him win.
- 5:45 a.m.: The folks behind the Twin Cities Marathon are hosting a three-day virtual run this weekend to raise money to feed front-line health care workers.
