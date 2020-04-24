COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that schools in Minnesota will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. Meanwhile, on the national level, federal officials say that 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total number of out-of-work Americans to 26 million since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:

