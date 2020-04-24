MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirsten Renee likes to make easy, healthy and tasty recipes and she shared this easy way to spatchcock a chicken with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
SPATCHCOCK CHICKEN INSTRUCTIONS
1. Turn chicken breast side down and using kitchen or poultry shears, cut along the right side of the spine from the tail to the neck.
2. Next, cut along the left side of the spine, just as you did on the right side, discard spine.
3. To flatten the bird turn it over so it is breast side up and apply some pressure with the heel of your hand at the top of the breast meat, you should hear a slight crack.
4. Season or marinate the spatchcocked chicken as you’d like.
5. When chicken is ready to cook preheat oven or grill to 425 degrees, roast or grill chicken for 50 to 60 minutes or until internal temperature registers 150° F in the thickest part of the breast and 165° to 170° F in the thigh. Cover with foil and let rest 20 minutes before carving.
